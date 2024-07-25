'It's all changing' says Bognor Regis nightclub owners as 'big things' teased for pier

Sheiks Nightclub in Bognor Regis.

A Bognor Regis nightclub is closing down permanently, but ‘big things’ are on the way to replace it, owners have said.

Sheiks Nightclub, in Bognor Regis, will be closing permanently as owners push the venue in an exciting new direction, the Bognor Regis Observer can report.

The news comes several months after a temporary closure for maintenance earlier this year while owners organised a refurbishment.

Legends Sports Bar, the arcade and the fish and chip shop have stayed open throughout and now staff have revealed that big things are in motion to give the venue – and the pier itself – a new lease on life.

'Big things' are on their way for Bognor Regis pier

Even so, it was a tough decision.

Operational manager Karl Drew said he was there for the launch of Sheiks several years ago, and knows just how much people care about it: “When we closed earlier this year, the trade just wasn’t there for us; nightclubs were struggling.

"I actually relaunched Sheiks myself nine years ago, we closed what used to be Club Vision and launched it as Sheiks, so it’s sad to see it go; it’s the end of an era and the start of the new.”

Even so, Mr Drew is keenly looking forward to the venue’s future, and has promised big things for customers as the pier rolls on into a new chapter, shifting focus to live entertainment, wine, cheese, charcuterie, quality cocktails and supporting the community.

"We want it to have a cool street art vibe,” he said.

“I’m quite keen to work with local artists and support them.

"We already do it in a way, in the fish and chips café downstairs, we work with three local artists to give them a space to display and sell their art, and a percentage of that goes to Grandads Front Room – and we really want to build on that.

"It’s about getting back out into the community; working with different artists, working with community groups, working with local suppliers and doing things that way.”