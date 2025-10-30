The George at Burpham, near Arundel,

A village favourite nestled in the Arun countryside has been recognised among Britain’s best places to eat and drink.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The George at Burpham, near Arundel, has been ranked number 35 in The Good Food Guide’s first-ever 100 Best Pubs list, earning praise for its seasonal cooking, welcoming atmosphere and dedication to local produce.

For co-owner Martin Bull, who took on the pub in March 2023, the news came as a proud surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew we were going to be on the list because they’d emailed a few weeks ago,” he said.

“But we didn’t know we’d be placed.

"We were expecting to be somewhere around 80 or 90, so to come in at 35, we were really chuffed.”

The recognition follows a strong couple of years for The George, which won an AA rosette within its first eight months and placed in the Estrella Top 100 Gastropubs list last year. Martin said the pub’s location means it has always needed to offer something special.

“It’s always been a food destination pub,” he said. “Because of where it is, people make a trip out to us. If you’re driving down that two-mile country lane, you’re coming here for a reason."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub attracts locals, walkers, cyclists and visitors from nearby Arundel.

“We get a really nice mix,” said Martin. “You can come in for a pint and a sausage roll, or sit down for a three-course meal and a bottle of wine. We welcome everyone."

The George’s menu changes with the seasons, showcasing ingredients from Sussex farms and producers.

“All our milk comes from Splash Farm next door,” Martin said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They pasteurise it all themselves and we use it for our coffees and homemade ice creams. Our butcher’s Calcot Farm up in Pallborough, and they’re excellent."

For Martin and the team, being recognised by one of Britain’s most respected food guides is a moment of real pride.

“It’s fantastic for the staff because they’ve worked so hard,” he said. “It feels like we’re heading in the right direction."

For the full list of The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Pubs, visit thegoodfoodguide.co.uk.