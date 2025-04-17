It’s going to be a warm Easter weekend: here are the best beaches to visit – and the one to avoid

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 14th Aug 2022, 12:29 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 16:05 BST
The Met Office is predicting sunny skies across Sussex over the Easter weekend with an average temperature of about 16°C.

Forecasts for towns across the county say most areas will either be sunny or cloudy with sunny intervals from Good Friday (April 18) to Easter Monday (April 21).

Pollen counts on Friday and Saturday are either high or very high, dropping to medium on Sunday and Monday.

If you’re planning a family fun day out at the beach, which one should you choose and which one should you avoid? We have picked a few of the best beaches in Sussex in this gallery below.

This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers.

1. South Lancing

This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers. Photo: Steve Robards

This pretty beach and village is on one of the inlets of Chichester harbour. It is a great place to visit for free, but visitors are warned that the tide can come in rather fast.

2. Bosham Quay

This pretty beach and village is on one of the inlets of Chichester harbour. It is a great place to visit for free, but visitors are warned that the tide can come in rather fast. Photo: Steve Robards

This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet.

3. Brighton Beach

This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet. Photo: Jon Rigby

People made the most of these fabulous beaches last summer with revellers seen sunbathing, kayaking and swimming in the sea.

4. Hastings and St Leonards

People made the most of these fabulous beaches last summer with revellers seen sunbathing, kayaking and swimming in the sea. Photo: staff

