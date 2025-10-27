'It's heartbreaking': Horsham dog rescue centre in crisis

A Horsham dog rescue service is in crisis because of unprecedented numbers of animals needing help.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Elaine Barter, founder of Arundawn Dog Rescue which she first launched 46 years ago and is now facing one of the most challenging periods in its history.

“Arundawn has always focused on helping the dogs that other rescues may overlook due to expensive medical conditions or special needs – the elderly, unwell and those in most desperate need of care and compassion,” said Elaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the years, the rescue has successfully rehomed more than 10,500 dogs nationwide, of all breeds and background. However, since the Covid pandemic, dog welfare in the UK has changed dramatically.

Elaine Barter, founder of Arundawn Dog Rescue in Horsham. The rescue service is now in a heartbreaking funding crisis

“The UK dog population rose from an estimated 10.1 million in early 2020 to around 13.5 million at the latest Dogs Trust survey, with an additional 66,000 declared dogs imported from abroad during that time.

“Many of these animals were purchased on impulse during lockdown, and rescues across the UK are now seeing the long-term consequences … a huge ‘wave’ of abandoned and surrendered pets. Many have been bred with little regard to the parents’ health or temperament, just with the aim of making an easy profit.

“Over the last couple of years we have seen unprecedented numbers of dogs needing help. It is heartbreaking. People are struggling financially, moving homes, or realising they can’t manage the dog they bought during lockdown. It is not just Arundawn but the entire rescue network in the UK that is under extreme pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a self-funded, not-for-profit organisation and sadly this crisis has left us in dire straits for the first time. Arundawn receives no government support and relies entirely on public donations.”

The rescue service is run by a small dedicated band of volunteers. “Rising costs have pushed the rescue to breaking point,” says Elaine.

Since March 2025 the overall costs have been for 153 adoptions averaging an adoption donation of £275.49 per dog. But in that same period the average direct cost to Arundawn for each dog was £614.26. “This leaves a ‘loss’ of £338.77 for every dog adopted in this period,” said Elaine.

Arundawn currently has 32 ‘Shelter’ dogs in permanent foster; 13 permanently living with Elaine at the rescue plus six awaiting forever homes; 19 in permanent foster homes for whom Arundawn is responsible for veterinary costs and food for most of them; 17 dogs in kennels at the rescue; 11 dogs in council pound kennels awaiting Arundawn’s help; and 21 dogs in ‘short term’ foster awaiting their forever homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These numbers and associated costs are unsustainable and we cannot see light at the end of the tunnel at the moment,” Elaine said. “With fewer suitable homes available and many adopters reluctant to take on older dogs or those with medical needs or even minor ‘behavioural’ problems such as jumping up, lead pulling etc, the situation is critical.

“We have always managed to keep going, no matter how tough things got but, right now, we need a great deal of help to survive. Without more support, we fear for the future of both the rescue itself and the many dogs who have nowhere else to go.

“We are really hoping that local residents, businesses, and animal lovers generally can get involved by donating, fostering, or spreading the word about the rescue’s work.”

For more information or to support Arundawn Dog Rescue, visit www.arundawndogrescue.co.uk