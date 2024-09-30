‘It’s life-changing’ - Eastbourne mum wins £32,000 car and cash prize bundle just months after near-death experience
Athena Bray, from Eastbourne, scooped an Audi A1 Sportback 35 TFSI Black Edition worth £29,750 plus £2,000 cash in online care competition company BOTB’s 48 hour Lifestyle Competition.
In February, Athena fell ill with the 36-year-old suffering a perforated bowel where she was rushed to hospital for life-saving treatment, but has now fully recovered.
“I can’t believe it and it was a really nice surprise,” she said. "Nothing like this has ever happened to me and it’s life-changing.
“It’s been such a terrible year for me. I nearly died in February and have just been recovering. It’s only been about a month since I have felt in full health again.
“I woke up one morning feeling unwell with stomach pains, was rushed to hospital, and I found out I had a perforated bowel.
“Hopefully, this gives people who have been through what I have hope that they can be a winner too.”
BOTB presenter Christian Williams video called Athena to surprise her with the news she was this week’s winner.
“I was shaking when Christian told me,” the marketing manager said.
“I watch the videos of other people win because it’s really uplifting, but I never thought that one day it would be me. It just shows you’ve got to be in it to win it.”
Despite being offered the Audi Athena has said that she is planning on taking the cash alternative over the new car.
She added: “I see other people driving around in an Audi, and this one looked lovely, so I thought I would just go for it.
“I’ve also got a Ford Focus that has been leaking and getting mouldy inside.
“But as much as I love the Audi, I love my family more and want to set everyone up with a good start in life. I also want to clear some debts,” she added.
Christian added: “A massive congratulations to Athena for winning this fantastic prize. After a really tough year, we couldn’t think of a more deserving winner.”
