'It's something I'll never forget': Horsham resident pays her last respects to the Queen

Julie Boylett travelled from her home in Horsham to London yesterday (Wednesday) to watch as the Queen’s coffin was carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall with members of the royal family following behind.“I just felt I had to go to London to mark the Queen’s passing as it was a chance to say goodbye to someone that has alway's been in the background of everybody's lives,” said Julie.“It was very moving to be part of a historic occasion. I am glad I went to pay my respects.

"It is something I will never forget. The silence of so many people.”

As thousands of people queued to pay their last respects, Big Ben tolled every minute and King Charles III and his siblings, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, walked directly behind the coffin, followed by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips, the son of the Princess Royal.

The coffin itself was topped with the Imperial State Crown encrusted with almost 3,000 diamonds and a bouquet of flowers and plants, including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96.

The Queen is now lying in state at Westminster Hall – the 11th century building which is the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster – until her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday (September 19) at 11am.

1. Thousands pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II Servicemen and guards escorted the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace, along The Mall, and on to Westminster Hall where she is lying in state until the state funeral on Monday (September 19). Photo: Julie Boylett Photo: Julie Boylett Photo Sales

2. Thousands pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II On top of the coffin is the Imperial State Crown encrusted with almost 3,000 diamonds and a bouquet of flowers and plants, including pine from the Balmoral Estate. Photo: Julie Boylett Photo: Julie Boylett Photo Sales

3. Thousands pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II Guards and leading servicemen accompanied the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she is lying in state until her funeral on Monday. Photo: Julie Boylett Photo: Julie Boylett Photo Sales

4. Thousands pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II Moving and historic scenes as the coffin was taken by a horse drawn gun garage to Westminster Hall. Photo: Julie Boylett Photo: Julie Boylett Photo Sales