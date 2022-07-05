Jacqueline Wilson Jacqueline Wilson opens new library at Newhaven Primary School

Famous children’s author Jacqueline Wilson was in Newhaven last week opening the library at one of the town’s primary schools.

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 2:13 pm

Pupils at Harbour Primary & Nursery listened to the Tracy Beaker author share her top tips for writing stories and answered all of their questions.

Lyn White, headteacher at the school, said: “There was such a buzz in the school. Jacqueline was an absolute delight and the children and staff were completely star struck.

"She made a huge impression on the children and was such an inspiration. I'm sure she will have inspired the children to continue loving reading.”

The new library is already in daily use at Harbour Primary, and in September parents and children will be able to visit at the end of each day.

Harbour Primary & Nursery School is made up of sixteen classes with just under 500 children. The school amalgamated on to one site in Newhaven in September 2014.

