Filiming of the 1985 Bond film A View To A Kill at Amberley

Fans of the iconic spy James Bond can be forgiven for feeling shaken and stirred at the prospect of a special event in West Sussex this week.

Amberley Museum is staging a unique celebration of its role in the 007 franchise on Sunday (September 1) when fans will have an opportunity to explore the historic filming location of the 1985 Bond film A View to a Kill.

The Museum's old Chalk Pits and Quarry Tunnel were transformed into the fictional Main Strike Mine for the movie and visitors on Sunday will get a chance to see the 'Zorin' locomotive and wagons that were used during the original filming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only will visitors be able to capture iconic photos with these historic film props but there will also be opportunities for visitors to take the controls and drive the locomotive themselves.

Guided tours will be available throughout the day at 10.30am, 1.30pm, and 3.30pm – limited to 20 places per session so booking is advised. Tickets are available online at https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/whats-on/james-bond-at-amberley/

The tours will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how Amberley's chalk pits were transformed into a thrilling Bond film location nearly 40 years ago.

Adding to the excitement, speakers from the Shaken Not Stirred Fan Club will delve into all things James Bond. They will be joined by Oscar-winning special effects supervisor John Richardson who will share insights from his work on A View to a Kill, as well as other legendary films such as Superman, Harry Potter, and Aliens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Q&A session will follow, giving fans a rare chance to learn about the behind-the-scenes magic. For those with a competitive streak, the For Your Answers Only James Bond quiz at 2.30pm will be an event not to miss when competitors can test their knowledge and compete for fantastic prizes to see who truly is the head of intelligence at Amberley.

Car enthusiasts will be treated to a display by the Aston Martin Club, showcasing some of the most impressive cars from the Bond series. Throughout the day, visitors can also enjoy live themed music and refreshing drinks on the museum’s Limeburners Café terrace.