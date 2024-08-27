James Bond fans promised a view to a thrill at special 007 event in West Sussex
Amberley Museum is staging a unique celebration of its role in the 007 franchise on Sunday (September 1) when fans will have an opportunity to explore the historic filming location of the 1985 Bond film A View to a Kill.
The Museum's old Chalk Pits and Quarry Tunnel were transformed into the fictional Main Strike Mine for the movie and visitors on Sunday will get a chance to see the 'Zorin' locomotive and wagons that were used during the original filming.
Not only will visitors be able to capture iconic photos with these historic film props but there will also be opportunities for visitors to take the controls and drive the locomotive themselves.
Guided tours will be available throughout the day at 10.30am, 1.30pm, and 3.30pm – limited to 20 places per session so booking is advised. Tickets are available online at https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/whats-on/james-bond-at-amberley/
The tours will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how Amberley's chalk pits were transformed into a thrilling Bond film location nearly 40 years ago.
Adding to the excitement, speakers from the Shaken Not Stirred Fan Club will delve into all things James Bond. They will be joined by Oscar-winning special effects supervisor John Richardson who will share insights from his work on A View to a Kill, as well as other legendary films such as Superman, Harry Potter, and Aliens.
A Q&A session will follow, giving fans a rare chance to learn about the behind-the-scenes magic. For those with a competitive streak, the For Your Answers Only James Bond quiz at 2.30pm will be an event not to miss when competitors can test their knowledge and compete for fantastic prizes to see who truly is the head of intelligence at Amberley.
Car enthusiasts will be treated to a display by the Aston Martin Club, showcasing some of the most impressive cars from the Bond series. Throughout the day, visitors can also enjoy live themed music and refreshing drinks on the museum’s Limeburners Café terrace.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.