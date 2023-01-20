Our volunteer weather recorders noted 40mm of rain in Hastings in the 24 hours to 0900 on Monday (January 16), making it the third wettest January day on record, and the wettest January day in Hastings for 80 years – 42.3mm was recorded in 1943, 42.9mm in 1879.
