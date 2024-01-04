January Premium Bond prizes in Sussex: more than £2million won
and live on Freeview channel 276
Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1,000,000 to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.
The two top prizes this month were won by people from Nottingham and Warwickshire, but ten from Sussex scooped the next-best prize of £100,000. One was from Brighton & Hove with the rest from West Sussex – one of whom bagged the six-figure sum with a holding of £2,000 bought almost 20 years ago.
The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.
Six people – three from East Sussex and three from West Sussex – each won the third-top prize of £50,000, while 27 others – 12 from West Sussex, ten from East Sussex and five from Brighton & Hove – each won £25,000. More than 30 others won £10,000 each.