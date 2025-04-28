Japan trip inspires new Hastings pub art exhibition
The Tokaido - Visions of the Eastern Sea Road is an exhibition of paintings that are connected with the Tokaido Road in Japan.
The road was the most important of the Five Routes of the Edo period in Japan, connecting Kyoto to the capital of Japan at Edo (modern-day Tokyo).
Caple travelled on the Tokaido and produced paintings based upon similar locations to those chosen by the Japanese artist Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858) in the early 1830s from his woodblock print series known as The 53 Stations of the Tokaido Road.
The paintings, which will be for sale, will be on display on the walls of the All Saints Street pub from May 2 – June 2. The pub has a long-standing practice of supporting local artists by providing exhibition space, with a new exhibition each month.
