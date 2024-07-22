Organised by the Bognor Regis Rotary Club in tandem with the town council, Sunday’s concert had audiences on their feet, dancing the afternoon away to the Jazz and Blues stylings of Trev Varri and headline band Superstrings, featuring Wally Ball.

They played for more than two and a half hours to an audience of some three hundred in the lazy Sunday heat, building on the positive precedent set by last month’s event, which focused on music from the 60s and 70s.

The next event, taking place on August 11, is set to be just as big a hit, with a focus on Pop and Rock classics, all played by headliners Fab Jam Band and soloist Jenny Oag, both of which are well known acts on the Sussex circuit.

