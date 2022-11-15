Will Todd and his Ensemble join the Angmering Chorale at Arundel Cathedral for a special performance of his acclaimed Passion Music.

Angmering Chorale

Spokesman Paddy Hooper said: “Enter the soulful world of internationally renowned composer, conductor, and presenter Will Todd as he leads the Angmering Chorale and acclaimed gospel soloist Shaneeka Simon in a performance of his Passion Music where hymn texts, gospel quotations and Will’s original texts are accompanied by the authentic and often improvised jazz performance of the Will Todd Ensemble.

“Passion Music fuses jazz and choral music, successfully blending the evocative with dramatic and expressive. At times reflective, energy and expressive freedom is provided by Shaneeka Simon who sings in a jazz-soul style both with the choir and in splendid isolation. During the concert, the audience will enjoy a magical experience: they will experience the beauty and energy of the choral sound effortlessly coupled with the sounds of modern and traditional jazz patterns.”

British composer and pianist Will Todd is best known for his choral works, among them The Call of Wisdom, commissioned for HRH Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee and the Mass in Blue. He has worked with award-winning choirs The Sixteen, the BBC Singers, and Tenebrae, and given performances at the Royal Opera House, the Lincoln Center in New York, London’s Barbican and with Welsh National Opera.

The Will Todd Ensemble has performed and broadcast extensively including live broadcasts on BBC Radio and television.