Jazz big band take part in concert to help Hastings charity Surviving Christmas

Henry Ward Hall in Robertson Street, Hastings

Barnaby’s Lounge Big Band will be performing a charity concert at t Henry Ward Hall to support Surviving Christmas – a charity that provides Christmas cheer to homeless and vulnerable people in the area on Sunday December 22.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It takes place at the venue, in Robertson Street, from 4pm on December 22.

Surviving Christmas will be offering meals and festive entertainment to needy and homeless people at His Place in Robertson Street, Hastings, on December 25 and 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band comprising 17 professional musicians playing saxophone, trombones, piano, guitar, bass and drums, will play jazz and swing.

The venue seats up to 500 people. Tickets are £12 with OAP's and under 16’s £8. Purchase direct from His Place Cafe, in Robertson Street. Call 07944166351, or in person ask for Caroline or Nicky.