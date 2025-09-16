Jenson Button and Rowan Atkinson among stars at Goodwood Revival - 30 photos

Three days of racing, style, and celebration from Friday, 12 to Sunday, 14 September rounded off the season.

This year’s Revival placed two-time Formula 1 World Champion Jim Clark at the heart of the action, marking the 60th anniversary of his greatest season. A once-in-a-lifetime line-up of Lotus machinery, including the 32B, 33, 35 and Indy 500-winning 38, came together for the first time. The tribute went further than just the cars, with family, friends and fellow drivers joining to remember Clark’s brilliance both on track and on the farm. Sir Jackie Stewart, a close friend of Clark’s, accepted the Goodwood Ton Trophy on behalf of them both from The Duchess of Richmond.

Other highlights included a vibrant street party marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, complete with a parade of military and commercial vehicles before the Pit Straight was transformed into a scene from 1945.

A fleet of more than 100 Volkswagen Type 2 Split Screens also paraded each morning, celebrating the model’s 75th year, while Alfa Romeo took centre stage to mark both 100 years since their Manufacturers’ World Championship triumph and the 50th anniversary of their 1975 World Sportscar title.

On track, thirteen races were contested entirely on sustainable fuel, a step that has quickly become a hallmark of Goodwood’s commitment to securing the future of motorsport.

The Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration once again proved a fan favourite, with Tom Ingram and Richard Kent taking victory in a Shelby Cobra against a star-studded field that included Jenson Button, Jacques Villeneuve and Tony Kanaan.

The St Mary’s Trophy kept fans on their feet with two parts of hard-fought saloon car action, won by Gordon Shedden and Chris Ward, the latter going on to be named Driver of the Meeting.

The Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy produced a thrilling head-to-head, with Glen English and Steve Plater taking the win on a 1962 Matchless G50, while WorldSBK champions Carlos Checa and Troy Bayliss lined up against Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop.

Beyond the racing, the Revival kept style and creativity firmly at its core.

The Revive & Thrive Village showcased heritage skills and sustainability, while the Revival Style Stage welcomed Dandy Wellington, Dita Von Teese, Pattie Boyd, Penelope Tree and Richard E. Grant.

The Bonhams|Cars auction added its own drama, with the Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Sanction selling for £1,079,000, a 2016 Lister-Jaguar ‘Knobbly’ going for £194,915 and a 1962 Jaguar E-Type Competition Roadster fetching £143,750.

Around the site, the Earls Court Motor Show drew crowds with five iconic BMW Art Cars, Rolls-Royce marked 100 years of the Phantom with a rare line-up that included His Majesty The King’s Phantom IV, and visitors queued up for Harry Ramsden’s fish and chips.

Famous faces spotted across the weekend included Rowan Atkinson, Jason Momoa, Chris Evans, James Martin, Bill Bailey and astronaut Tim Peake.

The 2025 Revival also supported King’s Trust International, raising funds and awareness for the charity founded by His Majesty King Charles III to tackle youth unemployment worldwide.

The highlights will be shown on ITV4 on Monday 29 September at 7pm. Looking ahead, the 2026 Goodwood Revival takes place from 18 to 20 September, with tickets already on sale at goodwood.com.

1 . Goodwood Revival 2025 Goodwood Revival 2025 Photo: Michael John Reed

2 . Goodwood Revival A fun day out for all ages! Photo: Michael John Reed

3 . Goodwood Revival 2025 What was your favourite part of the Goodwood Revival event? Photo: Michael John Reed