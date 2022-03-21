Jet ski washes up on Aldwick beach

The coastguard rescue team were called out on Sunday March 20, to deal with the incident.
The team gathered details and information from the jet ski, and passed it on to the OPS room.
Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team and HM Coastguard Shoreham were tasked to a casualty that had fallen from the jet ski which hadn’t stopped, due to the kill cord breaking.
The owner was called and the team stayed on scene to make sure that this was the owners jet ski and nobody else’s, before being stood down to return to station.
In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.