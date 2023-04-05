Builder’s merchant Jewson have launched a bespoke new timber centre in Chichester.

Complete with a showroom, landscaping centre and a state of the art facility, the timber centre will give customers access to industry experts, tool hire, and an extensive range of products and suppliers. Bosses hope the new facility will be a one-stop-shop for tradespeople, giving them everything they need to get a job done.

An exclusive opening on March 21 gave early customers a chance to meet Jewson suppliers like West Fraser, LPD, Richard Burbridge, CTD, Gripsure, International Timber, BSW, Hanson Plywood, IDS and James Hardy.

Now that it is open, visitors to the centre will have access to Jewson’s unique Build Aviator project pricing tool, which will help builders and constructors plan and cost products ahead of time. Vital timber stock will also be available at the centre, leaving customers well-equipped to tackle a range of projects. MDF moulding and sheet materials will also be on sale, and the landscaping centre will contain a variety of treated landscaping products, like decking, sleepers and fencing.

See inside: the new Jewson Timber Centre

As part of the timber merchant’s continuing commitment to eco-friendly business branches, many of the materials used to construct the centre were either natural, composite or recycled products.

James Buckle, Business Unit Director at Jewson, said: “We are excited to welcome customers to this unique branch in Chichester. From specialist experts to access to the UK’s leading timber suppliers, tradespeople have everything they could want under one roof.”

Located in Terminus Road, Chichester, the timber centre is open Monday to Friday, 7am to 5pm and on Saturday from 8am to 12pm.

