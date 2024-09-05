Job hunters are being urged to attend Horsham’s Jobs and Skills Fair 2024.

It is being held at the Drill Hall in Denne Road, Horsham, on Saturday September 21 from 10am – 2pm.

Jobseekers will be able to meet a range of employers from lots of different industries and find out what work and training opportunities are available in the area.

Among the organisations who will be promoting their vacancies are: The Royal Air Force, London Gatwick Airport, Horsham BID Ltd – who will be representing a range of businesses in Horsham Town Centre – Chichester College Group, Bright Care and Little Barn Owls Forest & Farm School Nurseries.

The Fair is organised by Horsham District Council. A spokesperson said: “The Fair will be a great opportunity for those seeking a job, thinking of changing their existing one or considering on-the-job training through an apprenticeship to meet a wide range of employers eager to recruit and grow their organisations.”

Over the years thousands of local jobseekers have found jobs and training opportunities via the fair event.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for economic development Joanne Knowles said:“It is important for us as a council to help our residents and our businesses thrive and our Jobs Fair has a great track record of placing local people successfully into local jobs.

“Local recruiters are telling us that they often struggle to find suitable candidates, so this is the perfect opportunity for them to showcase their vacancies to a large audience of jobseekers.”