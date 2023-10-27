People in Sussex don’t have long to wait for this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert.

AI predicted the 2023 John Lewis Christmas ad would feature a man and his teenage grandson. Picture courtesy BonusFinder.co.uk

Since 2014, the festive staple has generally been released in the first couple of weeks of November and frequently features evocative stories and songs – often cover versions of well-known tracks. But what will this year’s bring?

Website BonusFinder.co.uk sought to try and predict the 2023 advert, using data from OpenAI to identify recurring themes and reveal a potential storyline, song choice and tagline for this year’s highly anticipated ad.

The team studied the department store chain’s adverts from 2007 to 2022 and input data for each year into OpenAI, to generate three potential 2023 John Lewis adverts. A survey was then conducted to find the most popular option for this year’s ad in order to narrow it down to one storyline.

Next, the team asked OpenAI to generate some image prompts for key scenes, which were put into MidJourney AI to produce a series of mocked up images.

The prediction was that the ad would be ‘a heartwarming tale of intergenerational love’ with a man and his grandson helping to rally the community and bring Christmas joy to the whole town. It also predicted the advert would feature Lewis Capaldi performing a cover of John Lennon’s Imagine.

It even suggested a tagline for the advert: “Connecting hearts, bridging generations, and spreading joy this holiday season.”

For more information on how the predictions came about, visit www.bonusfinder.co.uk/about-us/blog/john-lewis-ad-2023

Fintan Costello, managing director of BonusFinder, said: “The John Lewis advert has become a key part of UK festivities, and a milestone in the countdown to Christmas. By analysing all of John Lewis’s past adverts, we wanted to find the key themes and recurring plot points in order to predict what could be to come this November.

“Our predictions for this year's ad are unity and community – family, but also the wider spaces around relationships and coming together as one. This tale of community spirit and making a space better for everyone is what Christmas time is all about, and it’s something that John Lewis is often promoting with their messages.

“Covers of old classic songs from our youth are another key part of the John Lewis ads each year, with previous songs including Together In Electric Dreams, Somewhere Only We Know and Your Song. Over the years, John Lewis has used a mix of big names and independent artists for their covers, and often these songs reach the charts before Christmas.