Joint presidents elected for second year in office at Eastbourne AM Rotary Club

Joint presidents David Cooper and Diane Hammond have been elected for a second year in office at Eastbourne AM Rotary Club.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 16:47 BST

Both say they are looking forward to a second successful and enjoyable year.

A spokesperson from the club said: “The club’s annual Lighthouse Challenge along with other fundraising events, including a weekend managing the Arlington Bluebell Walk, has enabled the club to support many local and international charities.

"The club has also gained several new members over the past year and is currently looking forward to meeting members from a German Rotary contact club in Munich.”

A ‘breakaway’ weekend working with the Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus (SASBAH) and a Macmillan Breakfast will follow in September, with the club then once again organising the Christmas Tree of Light outside the Congress Theatre including a dedication service on December 10.

More than 1,300 people took part in Eastbourne Lighthouse Challenge this year.