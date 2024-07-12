‘Joy and laughter’ as students visit care home residents in Crowborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Care home residents in Crowborough enjoyed a morning of games, poetry and jokes as they welcomed students from a local school as part of an intergenerational initiative.

Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, invited pupils from Beacon Academy to join residents for the special gathering in a bid to see different generations coming together to enjoy each other’s company and learn from one another.

The visit formed part of the academy’s PSHE curriculum, which sees students visiting monthly to foster relationships with older people by chatting, singing and playing games with the residents.

Val Towell, 88, said: “I really enjoy the laughter and conversation with the youngsters who are all so cheerful, friendly and confident. It’s such a joy.”

Heather View residents with pupils from Beacon Academy.

The events are proving to be very popular, with further intergenerational sessions being planned in the coming months.

Natasha King, Home Manager at Heather View, said: “It is wonderful to see everyone reading poetry, playing cards and sharing stories and jokes together.

“Both the residents and the students really value the chance to spend time in each other’s company – there is so much joy and laughter in the air.

“The school now has a big waiting list of pupils who want to visit, so we are in the process of scheduling even more visits – which residents are over the moon about. Long may they continue bringing happiness to everyone involved.”

Residents and students enjoyed playing games together.

Heather View has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care. The home has its own space for activities, as well as a cinema, sensory room and café.

