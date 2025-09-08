Joy as Felpham Post Office settles into new home after years-long rescue effort

It was a suitably auspicious occasion, with live music, a bake sale and dozens of visitors from across the village– all just days after many of the same well-wishers braved the wind and rain to move stock from the post office’s old location, on 92 Felpham Road, to its new home.

The campaign started two years ago when departing postmaster Mark Chapman announced his plans to sell the building and retire. Terrified of losing a vital village amenity, volunteers at the Friends of Felpham launched a campaign to buy the post-office and relaunch it as a new, community-owned venture.

After countless bake sales, raffles, rallies and fundraisers – including one with big-name guest Bill Nighy – ownership of the post office was secured earlier this Summer, and plans for the new venue emerged not long afterwards. T

"It’s cause for celebration,” said Lizzie Mickery, the writer and former Tenko star who – alongside her co-directors at Friends of Felpham – spearheaded efforts to rescue the post office. “Because we’re in now. We’ve done it, thanks to the community’s help and all these people pulling their weight, and renovating and painting and donating and goodness knows what else.”

During the opening, the Friends of Felpham also announced they had received a £20,000 National Lottery grant towards the maintenance, operation and upkeep of the new post office at large. It’s almost a stamp of confidence for a project that Lizzie and the other volunteers have believed in since its very inception, and now, with the right momentum behind it, the team is looking forward to a bright new future.

"Now, we have to keep it going. People have to use it and they have to shop here. Because the excitement will eventually wear down, and we need people to keep supporting us when it does. We’ve got lovely products, we’ve got lovely people serving, and we’re looking at extending the range of stock we’re selling, extending the services we provide, so all I can say is ‘please support us.’”

