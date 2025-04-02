Joy as £26,000 raised for Bognor Regis pensioner who lost limbs in dog attack

Vic Franklin went through several invasive surgeries after last year's attack.

Generous Bognor Regis residents have raised £25,000 for an 80-year-old man who lost limbs in a dog attack last year.

From a stair-lift to an accessible, wet-room style-bathroom and a real mobility vehicle, the money raised will go towards quality of life installations designed to make Vic’s day-to-day life more comfortable.

Organiser Kerry Applin, who is working alongside Vic’s family, said each one represents an important step towards giving the Bognor Regis local a sense of agency and independence after last year’s vicious attack, during which two out-of-control rottweilers caused life-changing injuries.

In the weeks and months that followed, parts of Vic’s left leg, right arm and left hand were amputated in a series of invasive surgeries, making it exceptionally difficult to return to everyday life.

But now, with £26,000 raised and preparations for the new additions well underway, Kerry said that could start to change. “We’ve had overwhelming support from lots of people in the community wanting to give up their time for free.

"We’ve sourced a mobility vehicle – which was number one on the list of things we wanted to achieve, and that’s great news.”

It took just nine days for the fundraiser to meet its target, thanks in part to Kerry’s hard work and the consistent support of Vic, his family, and generous donors from all over Bognor Regis.

"It just kept on ticking up. We would sit there literally watching it go up minute after minute after minute – and then it ticked up over £25,000 pounds. We almost couldn’t believe it.”

Vic’s son Lee said he was similarly moved and wanted to make clear how much the family appreciate’s the public’s continued support. “We’re not really the kind of people to ask for help. We’re completely overwhelmed by it all really.

"Dad is adamant that any money left over from what we’ve raised is going to the air ambulance. He said to me just the other day ‘I’m not here to be a millionaire.’ All we want for him is what he needs, and anything spare will be used for something else."

Fortunately, then, there’s still time to help, with a fundraising quiz night set to take place at Nyewood School on May 10. Tickets cost £12.00 each and are available online via Eventbrite.