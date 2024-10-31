Joy as Romesh Ranganathan donates nearly £4,000 to Bognor Regis girl's vital hip replacement fundraiser

Kira Clevett with mum Emily Jefkins - to donate, search for 'Kiri's Cause' on GoFundMe.com

TV Comedian Romesh Ranganathan has donated almost £4,000 to a Bognor Regis girl’s vital hip replacement surgery.

The fundraiser, which has already raised £21,000, will help 20-year-old Kiri Clevett go under the knife for a hip replacement surgery next year. The Bognor Regis local, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was barely a year old, was told she would need hip reconstruction and muscle release therapy when she was just seven years old.

The procedure took place, but Kiri’s hip pain recurred two months ago; it was so serious she couldn’t sleep, had to give up driving, and cried every time she walked up or down the stairs. A GP gave her pain medication and a cursory scan showed her hip was stable, but the pain continued unabated, and the pills took a serious toll on Kiri’s mental health. After wrestling with the NHs for weeks, Kiri’s mum Emily booked her in at a private clinic, where she was at last told she’d need a full hip replacement – a procedure that will set her family back £20,000.

The generosity of Ranganathan and other donors means Kiri and her family will be able to pay for the procedure up front, with some money left over to support her long term recovery – a minor miracle that’s not lost on Emily.

"When it went up, my goodness, it just took off. We were overwhelmed with donations,” she said. “I think what these past couple of weeks have done is, they’ve made us realise how kind and generous and good the world can be sometimes. This idea that people care for someone the silver-lining to years of heartbreak and pain for Kiri’s family. Emily said her daughter has worked hard to stay happy through hundreds of doctor’s appointments, regular check-ups and the daily discomfort of living with such a painful condition.

"Resilience is a word I find myself saying over and over again,” she explained. “She’s just the epitome of that word. Every time something came up, she carried on with a giggle and a smile on her face – even on those days where we knew she was in complete agony.”

Similarly hard for the family was fighting to get doctors to recognise the reality of Kiri’s pain. Emily said she had to push hard to make the hip replacement a possibility, framing a mother’s intuition against doctors who often insisted there was nothing wrong.

"Doctors would tell us she needed to take stronger medication, and she’d be on her way. And I just didn’t buy it, as a mother, you know your child – Kiri has been through an awful lot in her life, and I just didn’t believe it was as simple as that. It’s really hard, because you have to put your trust in these people.”

Just as relevant to their struggle was the gap between children and adult provision on the NHS “For people that have lifelong conditions, the stress of that transition is really tough,” Emily said. “They don’t want to have to regurgitate everything they’ve been through to every doctor they see. So hopefully that changes, so that Kira and other children never have to go through it again.”