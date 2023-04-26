Barbara Mine is one of 500 outstanding volunteers to be chosen as the nation’s Coronation Champions.

An outstanding volunteer from Bishopstone Seaford has been recognised by Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort as part of the official Coronation celebrations in conjunction with Royal Voluntary Service.

Barbara Mine volunteers as the chair of Friends of Bishopstone Station CIC and has been recognised for their contribution and crowned a Coronation Champion. This follows a call out to the nation to nominate their volunteer heroes. Almost 5000 entries were received, with nominations made for individuals aged 14 up to 103.

Commenting on becoming a Coronation Champion, Barbara Mine said: "It’s an honour to be named a Coronation Champion. I am beyond delighted and we at Friends of Bishopstone Station work hard to make a difference and it’s heart-warming to have my volunteering efforts recognised.”

Barbara Mine impressed judges with her volunteering efforts in the restoration of the west wing of the station building. Creating a hub for the local community to combat social isolation with a warm space and a variety of activities.

With the support of Her Majesty The Queen Consort, the Coronation Champions Awards were launched to recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country at this momentous point in history.

All Coronation Champions, including Barbara Mine have been invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party. They will also receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majesties.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “We were completely blown away by the response to the Community Champions Awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward. Our judges had a tough job selecting just 500 Champions from an array of thousands of inspirational individuals, who all deserve to be recognised and commended.

“Each of our Coronation Champions displayed a commitment and contribution that far exceeds any expectation and we’re overjoyed to honour and thank them during this exciting point in history.”

Those feeling inspired to try volunteering themselves are encouraged to take part in The Big Help Out on Monday 8th May. The Big Help Out is another official Coronation project, aiming to encourage newcomers to volunteering.

