Joyce turns 100! Hastings resident celebrates milestone

Local resident Joyce White celebrated her 100th birthday this week, Joyce (a resident of Hastings Court Care Home) was overjoyed to mark and celebrate this incredible milestone with a week of festivities organized by the residential care home.

Born in Bexhill in 1924 and growing up in Hollington Joyce has been an integral part of the local communities in different capacities for decades, from joining the army to transcribing handbell music for her local church, Joyce has always found a way to give back to her communities.

Joyce had a very specific idea of how her 100th birthday should be celebrated and Georgina (Joyce’s long time friend) and everyone at Hastings Court worked very hard to give her exactly what she asked for.

Joyce wanted her telegram from the king, to be inundated with cards, to spend time with those she loves most and to visit a café where she could be surrounded by her favourite animals (cats) and to be in a newspaper.

Joyce and her card from the King and Queen Consort

On Wednesday 17th July 2024 Joyce officially turned 100, she spent the morning opening the hundreds of cards from friends, family and cards made by other residents in the home before spending the afternoon having a party hosted within the home with friends from her past, and receiving her telegram from the King.

On Friday 19th Joyce received her final 100th birthday gift from the home, a trip to Kikos Cat Café in Rye.

Joyce said it “was an experience she could only have dreamed of” and thanked everyone at Kikos Cat Café “from the bottom of my heart for making such a fuss of me on my birthday and all the wonderful work they do for the cats in their care.”

Georgia Westlake (Hastings Court, Community Lead) said that “Joyce is such a wonderful lady, she’s remarkable, funny and a joy to be around. Being able to help her to celebrate her birthday in the way that she wanted was really something special.”