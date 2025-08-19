Joyful concert raises more than £2,100 for West Sussex hospices
The charity concert at the Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, on Saturday, August 9, raised £2,137, with more still coming in.
This followed the July concert, which raised £1,500, shared between St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House hospices.
The hospices charity provides palliative care to adults and children with life-limiting illnesses, both at the hospices and at home.
The restaurant was delighted to host the choir and donated £18 of the £20 ticket price to the charity.
With their help…
• Local people will receive hospice care at home, or at the hospice, surrounded by loved ones and the things they hold dear
• Families can take a well-earned break, knowing that their loved one is being cared for in the peace and tranquillity of the hospice
• Individuals can stay active by attending a seated exercise class or unwind with weekly group mindfulness sessions
• Families struggling after the death of a loved one can receive counselling and ongoing bereavement support
