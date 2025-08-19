Joyful concert raises more than £2,100 for West Sussex hospices

Joyful voices were raised at Indigo Restaurant in Worthing from the Hospice Harmony Choir, based at St Barnabas House.

The charity concert at the Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, on Saturday, August 9, raised £2,137, with more still coming in.

This followed the July concert, which raised £1,500, shared between St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House hospices.

The hospices charity provides palliative care to adults and children with life-limiting illnesses, both at the hospices and at home.

The restaurant was delighted to host the choir and donated £18 of the £20 ticket price to the charity.

• Local people will receive hospice care at home, or at the hospice, surrounded by loved ones and the things they hold dear

• Families can take a well-earned break, knowing that their loved one is being cared for in the peace and tranquillity of the hospice

• Individuals can stay active by attending a seated exercise class or unwind with weekly group mindfulness sessions

• Families struggling after the death of a loved one can receive counselling and ongoing bereavement support

Discover and donate: www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/donate