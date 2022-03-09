Jubilee cake competition: Bake a cake fit for a Queen

A Horsham cafe is hosting a cake baking competition to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, to be launched on Thursday, March 10.

By Megan O’Neill
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:51 pm

Pretty Things Horsham is hosting the ‘Cake fit for a Queen’ competiton with categories for under-18s and over-18s.

To be considered, send a photo of your cake and a recipe to the Pretty Things Facebook page or go into its shop.

The winners of each category will win an afternoon tea for four and their cake will be sold on the counter throughout June.

Pretty Things launch cake competition

The judges are still to be confirmed.

