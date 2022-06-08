Barcombe Jubilee street party "Big Lunch" 5/6/22. Photos from the event supplied by Rohanna Parsons, Joe Wheatley and Sally Nicholls. Big Lunch commences

Jubilee fun with Big Lunch and beer race in Barcombe, Lewes

Almost 1,000 Barcombe residents defied the poor weather forecast to celebrate the Queen Platinum Jubilee.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 4:12 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 4:57 pm

The Queen’s 70 year reign was celebrated by the village, which had been draped in 400 meters of red, white and blue cotton bunting, with a Big Lunch party spanning the length of the High Street.

Villagers enjoyed sandwiches, cakes and drink which had been donated by villagers and served by Barcombe’s WI.

There was also a a Beer Race led by Detective Chief superintendent Carwyn Hughes, racing down the High Street to address a replica of the Queen, which was won by the team from Barcombe Fire Station.

