Jubilee fun with Big Lunch and beer race in Barcombe, Lewes

The Queen’s 70 year reign was celebrated by the village, which had been draped in 400 meters of red, white and blue cotton bunting, with a Big Lunch party spanning the length of the High Street.
Villagers enjoyed sandwiches, cakes and drink which had been donated by villagers and served by Barcombe’s WI.
There was also a a Beer Race led by Detective Chief superintendent Carwyn Hughes, racing down the High Street to address a replica of the Queen, which was won by the team from Barcombe Fire Station.
Pass the Parcel
Beer Race start
Paul Coppard officiating the Beer Race
Barcombe Jubilee committee with Paul Trower
