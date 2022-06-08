Here we take a look at some of the smaller events that were held in the district over the four-day celebration.
More pictures will be added to this gallery as they come in.
1. Perrymount District Guides
Perrymount District Guides held their own street party in Haywards Heath
Photo: Perrymount District Guides
2. The Royal Sussex Regimental Association
The Royal Sussex Regimental Association received a donation of £500 to celebrate the Jubilee from Mid Sussex District Council. They started their celebration on Thursday, June 2, at St Francis social club, Haywards Heath, by watching The Trooping of the Colour on TV. Afterwards the members went to the Oak Barn in Burgess Hill for a celebration lunch.
Photo: The Royal Sussex Regimental Association
Photo: The Royal Sussex Regimental Association
Photo: The Royal Sussex Regimental Association