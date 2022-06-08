2. The Royal Sussex Regimental Association

The Royal Sussex Regimental Association received a donation of £500 to celebrate the Jubilee from Mid Sussex District Council. They started their celebration on Thursday, June 2, at St Francis social club, Haywards Heath, by watching The Trooping of the Colour on TV. Afterwards the members went to the Oak Barn in Burgess Hill for a celebration lunch.

Photo: The Royal Sussex Regimental Association