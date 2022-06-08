Perrymount District Guides held their own street party in Haywards Heath

Jubilee in Mid Sussex: more pictures of street parties and club events in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath

A variety of fun-filled community events took place across Mid Sussex during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend (June 2-5).

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 5:15 pm

There were huge family gatherings and parties in towns like Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath Lindfield.

Here we take a look at some of the smaller events that were held in the district over the four-day celebration.

More pictures will be added to this gallery as they come in.

1. Perrymount District Guides

Perrymount District Guides held their own street party in Haywards Heath

Photo: Perrymount District Guides

2. The Royal Sussex Regimental Association

The Royal Sussex Regimental Association received a donation of £500 to celebrate the Jubilee from Mid Sussex District Council. They started their celebration on Thursday, June 2, at St Francis social club, Haywards Heath, by watching The Trooping of the Colour on TV. Afterwards the members went to the Oak Barn in Burgess Hill for a celebration lunch.

Photo: The Royal Sussex Regimental Association

3. The Royal Sussex Regimental Association

4. The Royal Sussex Regimental Association

