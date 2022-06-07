There was a large community turnout to witness the event and Haywards Heath Town Council thanked everyone who attended for being part of the 'historic tribute to Her Majesty's 70 years of service'.
Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin lit the beacon at 9.45pm and the evening finished with a spectacular firework display at 10pm.
1. Beacon lighting and fireworks in Haywards Heath
The beacon lighting and fireworks display took place in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath, on Thursday, June 2
Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council
