The family-friendly afternoon saw revellers bringing their own picnics, chairs, blankets and food so they could enjoy some live music outside.
They were also able to buy cakes and drinks at the event.
The line-up included Real Time, Tania Rodd, kids’ entertainment, Mark A. Wright and Wildhoney.
1. Haywards Heath Jubilee Picnic
Haywards Heath Jubilee Picnic took place on Sunday, June 5, in Victoria Park. DM22060615a.
Photo: Derek Martin
