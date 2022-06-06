Jubilee in pictures: open-air picnic in Victoria Park, Haywards Heath

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to a close in Haywards Heath on Sunday, June 5, with a fabulous picnic in Victoria Park.

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:17 pm

The family-friendly afternoon saw revellers bringing their own picnics, chairs, blankets and food so they could enjoy some live music outside.

They were also able to buy cakes and drinks at the event.

The line-up included Real Time, Tania Rodd, kids’ entertainment, Mark A. Wright and Wildhoney.

1. Haywards Heath Jubilee Picnic

Haywards Heath Jubilee Picnic took place on Sunday, June 5, in Victoria Park. DM22060615a.

Photo: Derek Martin

2. Haywards Heath Jubilee Picnic

3. Haywards Heath Jubilee Picnic

4. Haywards Heath Jubilee Picnic

