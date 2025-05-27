A new inflatable park, which opened in Eastbourne just in time for half term, enjoyed a successful launch weekend.

Jumpin Fun opened in The Beacon shopping centre on Saturday (May 24), occupying the former site of Ninja Arena.

The launch weekend was a ‘great success’, according to a spokesperson for the business.

"Our decision to open in time for half term was absolutely worth it,” the spokesperson said.

Inside Jumpin Fun in The Beacon. Photo: contributed

"Seeing so many local families come together, have fun, and create memories made it all worthwhile.

“We’re proud to have brought an exciting, active experience back to Eastbourne, and we’re even more excited for what’s to come.

"In the near future, we’ll be upgrading the current inflatable to one of our signature Jumpin Fun inflatables – packed with even more fun features and designed to deliver the full Jumpin experience.”

Jumpin Fun thanked residents who visited during the opening weekend.

The spokesperson added: “We can’t wait to welcome even more of you throughout half term and beyond!"