Just how 'rare' are white squirrels? Flood of sightings reported in Horsham
It follows a report of a ‘rare’ white squirrel spotted at Denne Hill.
Albino squirrels are said to be ‘extremely rare’ with reportedly just a one in 100,000 chance of seeing one in the UK.
But local residents are reporting many sightings in Horsham and have taken to social media to share where they have spotted them.
James Smith said: “Seen one from the train near Littlehaven just yesterday!” and Emma Hunt said: “There’s often a couple on Hampers Lane, Horsham.”
Mikaela Surkitt added: “Used to see one (or possibly more than one) every day on Highlands Road in Horsham.” And Ian Sargent said: “He/her was over Bennetts Field yesterday.”
Ash Evans said he had seen one in Kennedy Road. Mervyn John Phillips said: “We have one nearby that visits our garden.” Joyce Johnson said: “They have been around for years in Horsham. I've seen several – or maybe the same one several times.”
Clare Piggot said she had seen one in Partridge Green and Kim Buchanan said she had spotted one in Copsale.
Chris Elvin said: “I’ve seen it many times in Horsham, used to be one around Lambs Farm Road.”
Lindy Marshall said: “There's one in Highlands Road, seen it many times over the years.”
Nick Bayly, editor of Golf News said: “I’ve spotted one on at least five different occasions while playing golf at Horsham Golf course on the Worthing Road between last September and as recently as April 30. Always in exactly the same place, on the woodland path between the second and third holes.”
However, experts say there may be some confusion between the extremely rare albino squirrel and ‘white squirrels.’ White squirrels in Britain are a white version of the grey or red squirrel. There are two types of genetic aberrations that cause the white coats. The first is albinism, a condition caused by a lack of melanin which gives colour to the skin and hair and makes the squirrel identifiable by its red eyes.
The second is leucism which causes grey squirrels to have a partial loss of pigmentation affecting the skin and hair but not the eyes.
Wildlife experts say there could be just 50 albino squirrels in the entire UK.