Just 'weeks left' to enjoy Bognor's award-winning time portal

There’s just three weeks left to enjoy Bognor’s award winning Time Portal before it closes, organisers have said.

Installed 18 months ago, the Time Portal uses augmented Reality technology to give visitors a glimpse of Bognor’s past and has attracted more than 80,000 visitors.

To use it, visitors simply scan a QR code on a nearby information board and point their phone cameras at the iconic red arch, creating the ‘portal’. On the other side lies of a vision of 19th century Bognor, complete with bathing machines on the coast and local hero Mary Wheatland scanning the horizon.

Mary, played in the project by Vicky Edwards, was a Bognor Regis icon; a bathing machine proprietor and swim teacher dubbed ‘the mermaid of Bognor’ after she saved several lives at sea.

It’s proven to be a successful project and, last summer, it was made a finalist in the 2024 Auggie awards, alongside tech like the Meta Quest 3 and immersive films like JFK Memento.

Sadly, it will all come to an end on September 30 when the project officially closes down for good, as per its original schedule. Sharing the news on Twitter, a spokesperson for the project thanked all those who have taken part so far and encouraged newcomers to try it out before it’s gone for good.

“Don’t miss your chance to experience it before it’s gone,” they said. “Thank you to everyone who has visited, shared their photos, and supported the project. It has been a privilege to bring this unique experience to the town.”