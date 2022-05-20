Kaminari Kickboxing, which has been in the town for almost ten years, used to operate from the Riverside Industrial Estate in Littlehampton.

Staff at the club are still looking for somewhere permanent after securing a temporary fix at St Mary’s Church hall in the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl Lobley, 48, social media manager for the gym, said: “It's not exactly what we're looking for, but we're very grateful to have somewhere temporary at least. It does mean that we have to take the matts up and down every session and we can't have the ring out, but at least we have somewhere to train.

Councillor Michelle Molloy with students from Kaminari Kickboxing

"We're also very grateful to the other gyms that have reached out to us as well, although it's always hard as they have their timetables too, so combining them is never easy.

“We do feel very humble and honoured that everyone who has been in contact with us cares what happens to us. It's very heart warming to see that we are needed in this community.

The club was recently visited by councillor and former mayor Michelle Molloy. Karl said: “It shows that the community is taking notice, and that we are valued here in Littlehampton. I hope her presence will help boost our search for a new permanent home.”

Miss Molloy said: “It was great to see so many people of different ages working together, the club has some rising stars on its mats, and I will be following their progress towards the Olympics.

"It is clear from the moment you walk in that this club is more than just a kickboxing club, it’s a hub of support, encouragement, and guidance enriching the lives of its members.”

Karl added: “To the public, we would like to say please keep sending us your suggestions, be it via email [email protected] or via our Facebook and Instagram accounts.