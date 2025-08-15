Katy Bourne to tag prolific shoplifters in 'pioneering' new scheme

Katy Bourne is set to introduce a new pilot scheme to tag shoplifters

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne is pioneering a new scheme to electronically tag prolific shoplifters, Sussex World can report.

Detective inspector Martin Harmer, from Sussex Police, is set to take the lead on the project, and already has extensive experience introducing innovative technology to the force including the implementation of Buddi Tags for a number of court-mandated outcomes such as Stalking Protection Orders.

Under current plans, Buddi Tags is the preferred partner for this project and, with a reliable supplier now in hand, DI Harmer will plan how these tags can be implemented in Sussex for persistent and prolific shoplifters.

Speaking about the new project, PCC Katy Bourne said: “Having first asked for electronic tagging to become ‘business as usual’ when tackling persistent shoplifters two years ago, I have become impatient waiting for Government to make a decision so I have, instead, decided to pioneer this project with Sussex Police myself.

“Shoplifting not only destroys livelihoods for our independent retailers but it also erodes the culture of our high streets by making residents feel unsafe when they visit.

“Over my time in office I have worked tirelessly with Sussex Police and various partners to tackle business and retail crime. I am pleased to say we have seen a marked improvement in the police response - reporting is higher than ever, solved rates for shop theft are up too, platforms such as DISC and One-Touch Reporting, are building trust by putting our retailers in much closer contact with the police.

“This project seeks to take our mission one step further by stopping persistent shoplifters from even accessing the areas in which they commit their crimes. I look forward to working with DI Harmer on this project and to sharing our progress.”

Detective Inspector Harmer added: “I am excited to work with the Commissioner and her office on this project. My previous roles in safeguarding and intervention projects have shown me the positive impact that targeted support can have in reducing offending and encouraging engagement. The addition of GPS tagging will further strengthen the incentives for people to stop offending and provide additional methods to enforce compliance.”