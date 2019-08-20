Keane to play special gig in East Sussex to celebrate new album’s release

East Sussex-based rock band Keane will perform a special ‘instore’ gig in the county to celebrate the release of their new album.

The band will perform the new album – Cause and Effect – in full on the day of its release (Friday, September 20).

The performance is presented by Music’s Not Dead, with the gig taking place in the main De La Warr Pavilion auditorium, in Bexhill.

Tickets are restricted to a maximum of four per person. Ticket prices are as follows:

Ticket + CD + Tape: £23.50 (includes £7.50 instore ticket)

Ticket + LP (Pink) + Tape: £35.50 (includes £7.50 instore ticket)

Ticket + CD: £18.50 (includes £7.50 instore ticket)

Ticket + Deluxe CD: £21.50 (includes £7.50 instore ticket)

Ticket + LP (Pink): £30.50 (includes £7.50 instore ticket)

Ticket + LP (Standard): £30.50 (includes £7.50 instore ticket)

Ticket only (seated): £14.50

A spokesman for the DLWP said: “We strongly recommend that you buy these tickers online.

“We cannot guarantee a ticket if you telephone the box office or if you come in person.

“The albums, tapes and CDs can be picked up after the performance at designated collection points, which will be signposted on the night.

“You must retain your entire ticket (including the stub) until after the performance so this can be presented to collect your album.”

Written by Keane and produced by David Kosten and the band themselves, the album features 11 new songs recorded in London and Sussex.

Cause and Effect is Keane’s fifth studio album. Their four previous albums have all entered the UK charts at number one and accumulated sales of over 13m worldwide and 2.6 billion streams.

Album can also be pre-ordered by phone 01424 229123 and at Music’s not Dead at DLWP Café Bar.

Tickets are on sale now. To book, click here.