Eunice Rogers celebrates her 100th birthday at Westlake House care home in Horsham. Photo contributedEunice Rogers celebrates her 100th birthday at Westlake House care home in Horsham. Photo contributed
Eunice Rogers celebrates her 100th birthday at Westlake House care home in Horsham. Photo contributed

Keen dancer Eunice steps out in style ... to celebrate her 100th birthday

Keen dancer Eunice Rodgers got a chance to trip the light fantastic when she celebrated her 100th birthday in Horsham this week.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:44 BST

Entertainer Simon Guntrip escorted Eunice on to the dance floor at Westlake House care home after a celebratory lunch on her milestone birthday on Sunday.

In her younger days waltz-fan Eunice and her late husband Peter gained their bronze and silver ballroom medals.

And Eunice’s birthday celebrations are not yet over – a special family celebration is being held on July 23.

Eunice takes to the dance floor with entertainer Simon Guntrip while celebrating her 100th birthday. Photo contributed

Eunice enjoyed a special cake to mark her 100th birthday at Westlake House care home in Horsham. Photo contributed

