Keen dancer Eunice steps out in style ... to celebrate her 100th birthday
Keen dancer Eunice Rodgers got a chance to trip the light fantastic when she celebrated her 100th birthday in Horsham this week.
Entertainer Simon Guntrip escorted Eunice on to the dance floor at Westlake House care home after a celebratory lunch on her milestone birthday on Sunday.
In her younger days waltz-fan Eunice and her late husband Peter gained their bronze and silver ballroom medals.
And Eunice’s birthday celebrations are not yet over – a special family celebration is being held on July 23.
