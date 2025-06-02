'Keep supporting local businesses' Bognor Regis pier team says after Sheiks returns to seafront

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The team behind Bognor Regis pier is urging members of the public to keep supporting local businesses

Speaking to the Bognor Regis Observer, Operations Manager Karl Drew said customer support helps ‘develop and maintain’ local initiatives, feeding back into the economy and creating more jobs.

"since June last year we have been slowly renovating the business and the Pier, which is no simple task, given the pier is a Grade II listed building. That’s without the constant battle with the sea and the sea air, but all this comes from the support of everyone using it,” he explained.

The message comes just months after much-loved Bognor Regis nightclub Sheiks returned to the town’s nighttime economy, bringing R&B, House, Garage and dance remixes to a night time crowd eager for a local spot.

The nightclub closed temporarily last summer while the business at large invested in other directions, resulting a suite of newly renovated ventures in and around the pier. It opened Venue24 – an entertainment space which has hosted everything from tribute bands to children’s shows – and refurbished Legends Sports Bar, introducing pool tables, beer pong and video gaming facilities to accompany what is possibly the biggest screen in Bognor Regis.

But Karl says the investment has only just started, and there are also plans to refurbish the roof terrace and repaint the pier. “We are refurbishing the tables and chairs, and buying some new ones in,” he said. “We’re planning a general repair/repaint of the area ready for summer, and we’re going to refurbish Refurbish the AGC and the over 18’s area of the arcade . And, don’t worry, we are planning on repainting the Pier as well with the Town Force help, once their cherry picker is fixed then we will get that booked back in.

“Not forgetting what the owner has already done in recent years and continues to do, like replacing parts of the steel structure that keeps the Pier standing, replacing all the decking so that it is safe to walk on and keeping up with necessary repairs.”

To find out more about The Pier, make reservations, stay up to date with bookings and more, contact the team at [email protected], follow the businesses on social media or visit bognorpier.co.uk.