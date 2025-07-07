'Keeping the community safe is our top priority' police say after week of intensive patrols in Chichester

Sussex Police officers have been combating anti-social behaviour in Chichester.

‘Keeping the community safe is our top priority’ a spokesperson for Sussex Police has said after a week of patrols in Chichester City Centre.

The patrols come at the high of Anti Social Behaviour Awareness Week, which takes place every year to highlight both the dangers of anti-social behaviour in communities like Chichester, and the ongoing efforts of bobbies on the beat to fight it.

Over the course of last week, officers took part in a number of high-visibility patrols, according to a spokesperson, preventing anti-social behaviour and engaging with the community.

Although trips to places like North Munden Recreation Ground, Avenue De Chartres Car Park, and Swanfield Drive were relatively uneventful, patrols in both Priory Park and the city centre saw officers engaging with a number of individuals, issuing a reminder about the Public Space Protection Order operating in the area.

"These patrols are about more than enforcement—they're about visibility, prevention, and community reassurance. Thank you to everyone we met for your time and conversations,” a spokesperson said.

The patrols were widely supported by members of the public, with some taking to Facebook to suggest ‘visible policing’ should be a fact of everyday life in Chichester. “We completely agree that visible policing is important and strive to maintain a strong presence in the community whenever possible,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said. “However, resources and priorities sometimes require us to balance patrols across different areas and incidents. Initiatives like ASB Awareness Week help us focus additional attention on specific issues alongside our ongoing patrol duties. Your feedback is valuable, and we remain committed to being as visible and accessible as we can to keep everyone safe.”

Another commenter pointed out that anti-social behaviour is a growing issue in Selsey, and urged police to take notice. “We’re aware of the issues with antisocial behaviour, including electric scooters and motorcycles, around East Beach and the car park,” a spokesperson said. “We’re working to address these problems through targeted patrols and community engagement. If you witness any incidents, please report them to us with as much detail as possible—this really helps us take effective action.”