Kent Police launch urgent public appeal to help find man who may have travelled to East Sussex

The force have said that Simon, 57, was last seen in Lydd on March 31 and may have travelled to Rye.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: “The 57 year old man was last believed to be in Lydd on March 31.

"Simon is suspected to have travelled through Romney and Lydd along the B2075 Romney Road by foot or by bus, towards East Sussex.

"He is white, 6'3", and of a slim build, with short grey hair and brown eyes.

"Simon was last seen wearing a black ‘beanie’ hat, grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured shirt with buttons, and black trainers with white soles.

"He is believed to be in the area of Rye High Street, but also has known connections to Folkestone.

"Anyone with information is urged to call 999, quoting Kent Police reference 31-0084.”

1 . Simon, 57 The force have said that Simon, 57, was last seen in Lydd on March 31 and may have travelled to Rye. Photo: Kent Police