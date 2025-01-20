'Key milestone' reached as renovation work continues on Bognor Regis arcade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contractors working on Bognor Regis Arcade say most of the ‘enabling work’ required to prepare the area for regeneration is complete.

It’s a historic site, with remarkable significance to Bognor’s town centre. First built in 1902, and linking High Street with Belmont Street, contractors have been hard at work in the area since May last year, working hard to safeguard the site for some much-needed renovation work.

The work to prepare the building for regeneration has included several detailed structural and technical surveys, cleaning the external fabric of the building, and removing old and damaged wall finishes, ceilings, and existing drainage/rainwater goods, which have been replaced where possible.

The Council says the existing flooring has also been replaced where needed, and window frames have been repaired and temporarily boarded as required. “These repairs to the building interior and exterior have effectively insulated against further weathering and water ingress, therefore halting any further degradation of the structure. This will protect the structure and enable the major project work in the next phase of regeneration, later this year,” a council spokesperson said.

Bognor Regis arcade. Image: Devcomms

The extent of the additional work includes, according to the council: flat patch and pitched roof repairs to ensure watertightness, brickwork repairs and mortar infills along York Road, replacing damaged gutters and repairing roof soffits, clearing and reconnecting existing rainwater goods, clearing debris, clearing gutters and downpipes and removing spalling concrete.

Inside the arcade itself, the hard work continued. Contractors replaced damaged joists, repaired chimney breasts and brickwork, removed partitions, scrapped dilapidated finishes, made structural repairs to load-bearing walls, and reviewed upgrades to the fire alarm and smoke heads to the upper floors.

Councillor Martin Lury, Leader of Arun District Council, said, "Arun District Council is committed to the regeneration of our historic seaside towns, such as Bognor Regis. Completion of the initial enabling work on The Arcade is the first step towards its wider regeneration, and we are pleased with the progress being made to prepare the building for the potential forthcoming improvements, subject to planning permission being granted."

For any inquiries regarding the ongoing enabling work or the future plans for The Arcade, please contact Arun District Council's community representatives, DevComms, at [email protected] or on 0800 080 3178.