Kids can enjoy free football themed art on the rooftop of Bexhill's De La Warr Pavilion
Design your own ceramic football, perfect for storing memories and small keepsakes, and make a bold football boot scratch-board fridge magnet - each one uniquely yours to take home. It is free and open all ages. No booking required - just turn up.
The event coincides with the opening weekend of a new exhibition, Allan Weber: My Order Allan Weber is the founder of Galeria 5 Bocas, a contemporary art space in the favela where he lives in northern Rio de Janeiro. The gallery hosts community events and runs its own youth football team. A slideshow of Weber’s photographs will be on display in the exhibition, capturing everyday moments of connection - from barbecues and block parties to barbershops, football matches, and art exhibitions.
