Kids can enjoy free football themed art on the rooftop of Bexhill's De La Warr Pavilion

Free football themed art event at Bexhill

Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion is starting new exhibition season with a special free rooftop Art Sunday on 15 June, 2 - 4:30pm - just in time for Father’s Day.

Design your own ceramic football, perfect for storing memories and small keepsakes, and make a bold football boot scratch-board fridge magnet - each one uniquely yours to take home. It is free and open all ages. No booking required - just turn up.

The event coincides with the opening weekend of a new exhibition, Allan Weber: My Order Allan Weber is the founder of Galeria 5 Bocas, a contemporary art space in the favela where he lives in northern Rio de Janeiro. The gallery hosts community events and runs its own youth football team. A slideshow of Weber’s photographs will be on display in the exhibition, capturing everyday moments of connection - from barbecues and block parties to barbershops, football matches, and art exhibitions.