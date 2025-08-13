Kids eat free at Subway in Brighton this Summer

Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Subway.

The popular kids eat free deal has returned to popular sandwich chain Subway this summer.

Running from July 28 to August 17, several Brighton shops are included in the deal, which allows families to enjoy a free kids meal with the purchase of any footlong sub at participating restaurants nationwide

It’s hoped the new promotion will ease the mounting cost of the summer holidays, according to Kirstey Elston, Subway’s senior marketing director. “We’re thrilled to announce the return of our Kids Eat Free deal Designed to support families in enjoying the holidays together, the initiative has helped feed thousands of kids across the UK and Ireland since the deal began,” she said.

The Little KIds Sub Pack includes a 4-inch mini sub, a snack, and a drink, now also features Subway’s Fresh Moves characters on the box alongside fun activities to keep kids entertained.

Participating Brighton stores include: Subway 146 North Street, Subway 67 Western Road, Subway 16 Old Steine, Subway 5 Station Road, Subway Mill Road, Patcham, Subway 47-49 The Highway Moulsecoomb, Subway 66-68 Lewes Road, Subway 149 Dyke Road.