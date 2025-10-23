Kids in Hastings and Rother asked to name food waste truck

An exciting competition is coming to local primary schools with children being asked to name one of the new food waste trucks that are being introduced in a team up by Hastings, Rother and Wealden councils.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Wealden Council said: “We’ve got a brand-new fleet of food waste trucks that’s ready to roll…but there’s one thing missing – none of them have names. We’re looking for something a-peeling, pun-tastic and full of flavour.

“That’s where we need your help. We’re inviting primary school classes to cook up the perfect names for our food waste collection trucks . It could be compost-clever, bin-brilliant or rubbish-ly funny – as long as it celebrates fighting food waste and helping the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every peel, crust and leftover that we collect will be turned into nutrient-rich compost, which helps our farms, gardens and environment to thrive.

Name a food waste truck competition

“The 20 best names will be printed on the trucks, and those classes will receive a £50 voucher. We'll then ask residents across Hastings, Rother and Wealden which one of these 20 is their favourite. The class who submitted this name, will get a visit from the truck with their chosen name.”

Entries close on November 30 at 6pm. The winners will be announced in February next year.

Schools wishing to enter and find activity sheets and educational resources can visit www.letstalk.wealden.gov.uk/name-that-food-waste-truck .