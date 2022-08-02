Kids make the most of free street dance workshop on Bognor Regis bandstand

The free, town-council funded workshop took place from 12pm to 3pm and children from all over town were invited to take part.

After a quick warm-up, the dozen or so dancers worked with Kelly to choreograph a performance inspired by ‘Surface Pressure’ from Disney’s smash-hit film Encanto.

With a number of sessions throughout the day, Kelly got the chance to work with children from across Bognor Regis, and said they each took to the task with their own individual energy.

"They loved it, they gave a little performance at the end for all the parents and really took to it.”

With no booking required, children were free to drop-in to the session whenever they could, and parents appreciated the free activity.

"This morning, we cycled from Middleton On Sea and I came past a poster for this – I remember thinking ‘that would be good for coming back.’” said Celia Wright, a parent whose daughter took part in one of the workshops.

"It was a real surprise, lovely too. We come here on holiday often and we’ve never come across anything like this before.”

The street dance workshop is one of a number of ‘Funshine’ events organised by the town council throughout August.

With some taking place on the seafront, and others at Hotham Park, the events provide kids with a range of activities to keep them entertained throughout the holidays.

For a full list of Funshine events, visit bognorregis.gov.uk