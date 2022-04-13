Kids triathlon series to be hosted in Billingshurst

KidstriUK children’s triathlon events have been staged for 20 years at different venues – now the base for the series this year will be at the Weald School and PfP Leisure centre in Billingshurst.

It is open to all eight to 16-year-olds with their own cycle and helmet, novice or the more active, the events are staged to ensure the young people have a great fun time taking part.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events this year will be helping the Young Lives Vs Cancer charity, with the first event on Sunday, May 22, KidstriUK Billingshurst Charity Duathlon.

KidsTri in Billingshurst on previous years

The first event is a run/bike/run event which will help those young people that have missed out on those swimming lessons.

Throughout the rest of the summer there are more events including a triathlon in Billingshurst on Sunday, July 17; a Bri-Tri in Steyning, date to be confirmed; and an Aquathlon in Billingshurst on Sunday, October 2.

The series has a presentation in November and awards young people’s achievements over the season in all the British Triathlon age categories and in the KidstriUK Novice sections as well.

Last year 32 trophies were awarded at an event that saw over 60 people attending.

The events have received awards from Triathlon England South-East Committee over the past six years and are run by an experienced team of volunteers, competitor carers and triathlon clubs.

All events are under the British Triathlon safeguarding and events guidelines.

KidstriUK is run by Paul Hedger who runs these events for children and some adult Triathlon and open water swimming events.

Hedgehogtri was set up in 1997 with adult events in the Wealden area and the first children’s triathlon, based at Uckfield leisure centre and community college soon followed.

Since then, there have been children’s events across Sussex including Horsham, Ardingly, Steyning, Littlehampton, and Billingshurst.

Paul said: “It is so great to get young people involved in multi-sport activity and gives them a real sense of achievement and help them progress in school and as an individual, so the events are important and are great fun!”

To sign up, visit www.kidstri.co.uk

See more: Chichester College Group supports Ukraine