'Kind', 'gentle' Chichester 19-year-old found dead in Worthing hospital did not intend to take her own life, inquest finds

A 19-year-old Chichester College student who was founded dead in her room at Worthing’s Meadowfield Hospital did not intend to take her own life, an inquest found today (November 22).

Morgan-Rose Betchley, described as ‘kind’ ‘gentle’ ‘caring’ and ‘a natural mother’ by loved ones, was found by hospital staff on March 9 2023. It was the last of several stays at the hospital’s psych ward, following a series of discharges and re-admissions – to A and E, two different wards of Meadowfield Hospital and, briefly, the Woodlands Centre in Hastings – which family members said contributed to her deteriorating mental health in the last months of her life.

The inquest concluded that Morgan, who had a young son with partner Dominic Goddard, had ‘suffered with her mental health for many years’, with a history of self-harm and suicidal ideation.

Speaking to Assistant Coroner Lisa Milner, a jury spokesperson said Morgan had not wanted to take her own life on March 9 and had instead intended to ‘self-harm as a cry for help’.

Morgan was admitted to Meadowfield Hospital following a marked decline in her mental health, including several prior self-harm incidents, audio-visual hallucinations and continued, more severe suicidal ideation, but jurors found that conditions at Meadowfields – as well as the conduct of staff – accelerated her decline.

"The evidence shows repeated failures to follow policies and procedures by staff at Meadowfield Hospital,” the Jury concluded. “Failures relating to admission process, understanding of existing diagnoses (Morgan was diagnosed with autism in January 2023), risk management, record keeping, family involvement and discharge planning prevented Morgan from receiving access to services she needed at the time.

"We consider it probable that if policies and procedures had been followed Morgan would have benefitted from a level of care more closely aligned to her complex needs, including her diagnosis of autism.”

Jurors also referenced the conduct of key individuals involved in Morgan’s care, adding: “In the days running up to Morgan’s death, there was a failure to act professionally by some members of hospital staff.”

Morgan’s handwritten apology, issued after she injured several staff members during an incident on Rowan Ward, was mishandled, leading to a ‘fractured therapeutic relationship’ and compounding the acute stress of Morgan’s situation.

The inquest also heard from Alistair McGrary, a Deputy Service Director with West Sussex Adult Services, who shared the findings of a serious incident report completed after Morgan’s death.

Changes are taking place across several areas of care and specifically respond to the problems experienced by Morgan and concerns raised by her family members.

Among the changes is the introduction of a new, specialised role responsible for liaising with families of those in care and mandatory autism awareness courses for all staff.

This latest change follows a revelation, made earlier in the inquest, by Dr Anthony Ahwe, one of the physicians in charge of Morgan’s care on Rowan Ward. "I’ve had lots of training. I’ve done courses with the royal college of psychiatrists. I’m up to date with the management of autism; the issue we have is acute inpatient wards are not autism friendly,” he told the inquest on Thursday, November 14.

"The toxic nature of the ward, the loudness, the brightness, the chaos is not good for autistic patients. So we can only adapt it.”