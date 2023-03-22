​​A celebration of those in our town who contribute, give and generally go out of their way to help others has been held.

The Town Council Merit Awards saw several Littlehampton people and groups recognised when the awards were announced at the Annual Town Meeting on March 9.

Acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to the vibrancy of Littlehampton, three individuals and three groups were selected by a panel of councillors following a public nomination process.

Speaking at the ceremony, mayor Jill Long, said: “This year’s nominations demonstrate our strong and vibrant community which is there for its residents and committed to the town.

"On behalf of the town, thank you for everything you do without asking for anything back.”

The recipients:

Mr Roger Arthurs – In recognition of his services to Littlehampton and Wick residents and organisations. Roger is always selflessly giving his time to benefit the community, particularly in Wick. In fact, whenever you’re at an event in Wick, Roger is there! Even at Santa’s Grotto (which was held in his shop – Going Spare) he was dashing out to buy more presents when stocks ran low!

Vivienne Prior – In recognition of her services to Littlehampton residents and

organisations. Viv as she is known to many, has been actively supporting a broad

range of activities in the local area, particularly the homeless charity Turning Tides

and the Town Centre Chaplaincy.

Casey Gardner – In recognition of her services to young people in Littlehampton.

Casey, a volunteer youth leader, has come a long way in a short time. She has been heading up the hot meals’ initiative at the Arun Youth Club sessions. She is a genuine inspiration, especially to the children and young people around her.

Creative Heart – In recognition of providing a welcoming hub in the heart of Littlehampton. Since opening, Creative Heart has gone from strength to strength.

They provide an active and welcoming environment in the centre of town which is both positive and inclusive. A community within the community, it’s a place that restores your faith in the power of kindness.

Veterans Volunteer Service - In recognition of providing support and services to veterans and young people Littlehampton. The service works hard to improve the lives of veterans and young people and to provide them with positive experiences.

They bring the age groups together with their innovative programmes; supporting young people by teaching them new skills, providing hot meals and inspiring them to be the best they can be.

Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club – In recognition of providing vital training and support residents in Littlehampton. The Club are very dedicated in their work, which not only teaches young people vital lifesaving skills and water safety, but also instils them with confidence and personal responsibility.

In addition to the annual Merit Awards, a special award was presented on the night.

Receiving an award in appreciation of his work with the local Royal British Legion, in particular the Poppy Appeal, Derek Moore MBE, who is retiring from the coordinator role and moving out of the area, was presented with a donation of £100 to the Poppy Appeal.

Keen to show him how grateful the town is for all his support, the mayor said: “Derek has been central to the work of the Royal British Legion in Littlehampton for as long as I can remember and as mayor I have come to rely on him on the ceremonial occasions that we host.

"He has done this without question whilst balancing the demands of organising the annual poppy collection activities for Littlehampton and the neighbouring parishes. Thank you and best wishes for the future.”

1 . Littlehampton Town Council Merit Awards Merit Award Winners March 2023 with Town Mayor Councillor Jill Long Photo: Town council

2 . Littlehampton Town Merit Awards Community Wardens James, Michelle and Jamie with mayor Jill Long Photo: Town council

3 . Littlehampton Town Council Merit Awards Derek Moore MBE (Poppy Appeal) and Jill Long Photo: Town council

4 . Littlehampton Town Council Merit Awards Felicity Jay (Creative Heart) and mayor Jill Long Photo: Town council